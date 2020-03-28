Karnataka to Purchase 1 Lakh COVID-19 Test Kits

The test is expected to save the government a lot of time because it gives immediate results. It can be used to screen all quarantined individuals in the state.

The report also quotes Dr V Ravi, HoD, Virology who is also part of the task force as saying that this particular test kit could detect almost 90 percent of COVID-19 patients, and the rest can be diagnosed a few days later when the viral load increases.

"It is a European Union certified antibody kit. Right now, I do not know of any other manufacturer in India who makes these kits but the technology is age-old. We have been using the same kit for testing HIV, Hepatitis B and other viruses. Even the pregnancy test is based on the same technology -Immunochromatography."

The test works by detecting antibodies that are generated to fight the strain of coronavirus.

(With inputs from Deccan Herald)