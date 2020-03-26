Kashmir Reports First COVID-19 Death; 65-Year-Old Passes Away

According to the Health Ministry website, Jammu and Kashmir has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19. With four more being reported on Wednesday, the total is expected to rise to 11 in the region.

Authorities in Kashmir have expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history, reported PTI.

As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Wednesday.

India has reported over 600 cases of COVID-19 so far, with at least 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States of America have neared near 70,000, with more than 1,000 dead, AFP reported, citing the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

(With inputs from PTI)