Delhi Govt Will Conduct COVID-19 Test on Media Persons: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 21 April said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on media persons in the national capital, after 53 tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai.
Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 tests for media persons in Delhi like the ones carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that." However, the chief minister did not elaborate.
During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on 16 and 17 April for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.
He added that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.
On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported on the day.
