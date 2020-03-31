Good News: Kerala’s Oldest COVID-19 Patients Recover Fully
COVID-19 updates have taken over our lives, and much of the news is bleak or worrisome.
But the story of two of the oldest patients from Kerala comes like a ray of hope. 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma have made a full recovery from the COVID-19 infection. They were the first over 70 couple in Kerala to become infected, and Thomas suffered from a heart attack will in treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, reported The News Minute.
The couple hail from Ranni, Pathanamthitta in Kerala and had become infected on 8 March via their son, who had recently returned from Italy.
According to TNM, both patients suffered from urinary infections and Mariyamma had a bacterial infection. This upped the risk, but due to the love and care of the healthcare workers, and their persistence, Mariyamma and Thomas powered through their treatment.
Their samples tested negative for coronavirus four days ago, and the Health Department said they would be discharged soon,
As of Tuesday, 31 March, Kerala has 202 confirmed cases, with 1 death and 19 recoveries according to the Health Ministry.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
