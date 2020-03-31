Good News: Kerala’s Oldest COVID-19 Patients Recover Fully

According to TNM, both patients suffered from urinary infections and Mariyamma had a bacterial infection. This upped the risk, but due to the love and care of the healthcare workers, and their persistence, Mariyamma and Thomas powered through their treatment.

Their samples tested negative for coronavirus four days ago, and the Health Department said they would be discharged soon,

As of Tuesday, 31 March, Kerala has 202 confirmed cases, with 1 death and 19 recoveries according to the Health Ministry.

