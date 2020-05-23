Adding to the scepticism surrounding the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, yet another study has found worrying results in hospitalised patients who were given the anti-malarial drug. Almost parallelly, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reiterated the use and safety of the medicine as a prophylactic in its revised advisory issued the same day, contrary to what the former research concluded.The observational study - the largest so far- published on 22 May in The Lancet covered 671 hospitals around the world, and found that the use of HCQ or chloroquine had no benefit on the outcomes in patients when given early after the diagnosis of COVID-19. In fact, a higher risk of death and the development of irregular heart rhythms was observed in seriously ill patients.Out of over 96,000 patients in the hospitals, under 15,000 were treated with HCQ, chloroquine, or a combination of either of these with an antibiotic."Each of the drug regimens of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with a macrolide was associated with an increased hazard for clinically significant occurrence of ventricular arrhythmias and increased risk of in-hospital death with COVID-19."The study authorsSpeaking to CNN, Dr Mandeep Mehra, medical director of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and the lead author of the study, said he would suggest hospitals to stop using these drugs to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."Our data has very convincingly shown that across the world in a real-world population that this drug combination, whichever way you slice it or dice it, does not show any evidence of benefit, and in fact, is immutably showing a signal of grave harm," he said.Earlier, several studies had found the drug to be of no benefit to COVID-19 patients, and concerns about its effects on the heart have been raised since the very moment it became the buzzword for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, after being advocated by US President Donald Trump. With this observational study, the possibility of harm from the medicine gets strengthened.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month issued an advisory saying that hydroxychloroquine has "not been shown to be safe and effective".As evidence for the medicine's harm emerges in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, India's nodal research body has expanded its use as a prophylactic, a development which has aroused concern among experts.ICMR Reiterates HCQ Use As ProphylacticThe ICMR issued a revised advisory on the use of HCQ as prophylaxis for COVID-19 infection on 22 May, the same day as The Lancet study, advising against the use of the drug outside of clinical trials, got published.This came as a follow-up to its guidelines from 23 March, when it had recommended the use of the medicine to prevent the infection among high-risk people. An observational study of 334 healthcare workers at AIIMS, out of which 248 took HCQ prophylaxis showed that those taking the drug had a lower incidence of the infection than those not taking it.Another investigation from three central government hospitals in New Delhi indicates that amongst healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 care, those on HCQ prophylaxis were less likely to develop the infection. The benefit was less pronounced in healthcare workers caring for a general patient population.A retrospective case-control analysis at ICMR found that there is a significant dose-response relationship between the number of prophylactic doses taken and the frequency of occurrence of the infection in symptomatic healthcare workers who were tested for the illness.In light of these observations, the use of HCQ as a prophylaxis has been recommended for asymptomatic healthcare workers in COVID and non-COVID hospitals, asymptomatic frontline workers and asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases. For the former category, the revised guidelines also permit an extension of the dosage of the medicine beyond the previously stipulated 8 weeks with strict monitoring.The advisory mentions that the drug must be avoided in certain categories of people, including those with existing cardiac rhythm disorders, children under 15 and pregnant women, among others.“Rarely the drug causes cardiovascular side effects such as cardiomyopathy and rhythm (heart rate) disorders. In that situation, the drug needs to be discontinued. The drug can rarely cause visual disturbance including blurring of vision which is usually self- limiting and improves on discontinuation of the drug. For the above-cited reasons, the drug has to be given under strict medical supervision with informed consent,” the ICMR added.Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19: Miracle Drug or Premature Claims?The scientific community around the world continues to be doubtful about the use of the drug in COVID-19 patients - because of an absence of randomized control trials and any concrete evidence showing its benefits.Should the top medical body of the country be issuing it as a prophylactic based on these relatively smaller observational studies, despite there being evidence of harm coming in from around the world?In an earlier report, Deepa Agashe, Scientist at National Centre For Biological Sciences, B'luru had told us, “The problem with using Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is that we don’t know whether the side effects of that drug in the context of patients suffering from COVID-19 or other ailments is very high.”The reason we don't know that yet is because of the availability of only limited scientific studies and results from clinical trials conducted on a small sample of the population. While it's true that hydroxychloroquine is not very expensive and is readily available, one big concern remains that it has not shown impressive results among critically ill patients who are receiving several other medications and have organ failure.In fact, with emerging research, such as The Lancet study, showing that the drug may be harmful for patients of COVID-19, the ICMR's decision will have to be looked at with scepticism.