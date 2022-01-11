ADVERTISEMENT
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Report
Lata Mangeshkar's niece confirmed that the singer has mild symptoms, but that doctors advised she be hospitalised.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday 11 January, her niece informed ANI that Lata Mangeshkar is infact in the ICU and that her symptoms are mild.
"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care."Rachana, Lata Mangeshkar's niece, quoted by ANI
The 92-year-old veteran singer was admitted in the hospital on Sunday 9 January, early morning.
Mangeshkar had been admitted to the hospital earlier as well, in 2019, and was discharded after 28 days, after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Popularly known as the "nightingale of India", Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974, and received the Bharat Ratna in 2001.
Mangeshkar was also ranked as the most recorded artiste in history by the Guinness Book of Records in 1974.
(Written with inputs from ANI.)
