Like South Korea, Kerala Sets up COVID-19 Testing Kiosks

Kerala has come up with a unique solution to combat the growing COVID-19 crisis and the urgent lack of PPEs (personal protective equipment) for healthcare workers.

On Monday, 6 April, Kerala set up COVID-19 collection kiosks where people can quickly and efficiently get their samples collected. The collection cabins are similar to the ones used in South Korea, and in Kerala, these are called Walk-in Sample Kiosks (WISK).

Two of these cabins were installed Government Medical College in Ernakulam reports The News Minute.