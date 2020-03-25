Living With Diabetes During COVID-19: How Do You Protect Yourself?

In a study co-authored by him, it was noted that individuals with diabetes are, in general, at higher risk of infections such as influenza and pneumonia.

A similar trend was observed during previous outbreaks, especially when diseases were caused by respiratory viruses.

For instance, diabetes was seen as an important risk factor for mortality in patients infected with H1N1, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

While data on COVID-19 among diabetics is still relatively limited, past experiences and numbers from China suggest diabetics could in fact be at a higher risk in the current pandemic.

What explains the link?

According to WebMD, diabetes can slow down your body's ability to fight infection. The high sugar levels in your blood and tissues allow bacteria to grow and help infections develop more quickly. Dr Anoop explains that sugar imbalance can weaken the defence systems in people with diabetes.