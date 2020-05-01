Anxious? Stressed? Pregnant? Psychologist Answers Lockdown Woes

We are getting hours and hours of not so good news. We are only getting to know about the number of people who are affected, the number of people who are dying, so on and so forth.

There are good things also that have happened in the community. Maybe you can refrain from watching news too frequently. Maybe you should also choose an authentic channel and not really channel surf. It would be a good idea to screen the WhatsApp messages you are receiving and most importantly, not forward those messages.

Go on internet free time. Take a break every few half hour or an hour so that you are not forced to look into the phone for a WhatsApp message, getting on to Facebook and other sites and maybe you should not be spending too much time in front of the television.

The most important thing is to have a routine. Getting back as and when you like and going to bed at any time, maybe the breakfast, lunch, dinner times should be as though you go to work.

Even AR Rahman was talking about how even though he is working from home, when he is going to his work spot, he would go as though he would go to work.