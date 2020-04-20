India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Up to 7.5 Days: Health Ministry
There’s good news in the coronavirus front from the health ministry.
In their daily press brief, the Ministry of Health and Family said on Monday, 20 April, that the doubling rate of the coronavirus has increased from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 7.5 days now.
This means that the lockdown and social isolation has worked in slowing the spread of the virus.
As per data on 19 April, in 18 states, this rate is better than the national average said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).
The recovery rate of the virus is also 14.75 per cent said Agarwal So far 2,546 people have been cured of the virus.
The health ministry added that there were no new cases reported from 59 districts in the last 14 days. “COVID-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala,” said Agarwal.
6 new district with no new case in the last 14 days:
○ Dungarpur & Pali in Rajasthan
○ Jamnagar, Morbi in Gujarat
○ North Goa in Goa
Three districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.
The ICMR also added that out of 100 coronavirus patients, 80 per cent are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.
Dr R Gangakhedkar of ICMR addressed the issues with RTPCR kits in West Bengal sayind, “We have received a grievance that In West Bengal, RTPCR kits are not working properly. These kits are US FDA approved & have good standards, only thing is they should be stored under 20 degrees temperature, otherwise, results may not be correct.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)