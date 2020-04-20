India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Up to 7.5 Days: Health Ministry

There’s good news in the coronavirus front from the health ministry.

In their daily press brief, the Ministry of Health and Family said on Monday, 20 April, that the doubling rate of the coronavirus has increased from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 7.5 days now.

This means that the lockdown and social isolation has worked in slowing the spread of the virus.

As per data on 19 April, in 18 states, this rate is better than the national average said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The recovery rate of the virus is also 14.75 per cent said Agarwal So far 2,546 people have been cured of the virus.