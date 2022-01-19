Long COVID in India More Common Among Second Wave Patients: Report

"As post COVID complications, many patients are reporting problems like prolonged weakness, extreme fatigue, recurrent headaches, an increased pulse rate, various gastrointestinal issues and some uncommon complications like hair loss and menstrual disturbances in women," he added.

Recovery for such patients is taking an extended time than expected, he said.

"The causes of long COVID are unreasonably higher inflammatory factors. The inflammation left by the virus is the root cause for various health ailments that crop up and remain to be a constant, unless the inflammation is fully subsided," Kanwar said.