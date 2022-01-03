Long COVID Can Also Strike Patients of Omicron With Mild Illness: Dr Fauci

"People should put aside this concern about a definition and say 'If I want to be optimally protected, I should get boosted'," he said.

According to Fauci, reaching a high vaccination rate will drive down COVID infections once and for all.

"I'm hoping that more people who are being recalcitrant about getting vaccinated wind up getting vaccinated, so we can have a uniform blanket of protection over the country," he said.

That blanket of protection, Fauci explained, could help the US diminish COVID-19 to "such a low level that it doesn't interfere with our function as a society".