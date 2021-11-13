Women More Prone to Long COVID Symptoms, Need Targeted Rehab: Study

Specifically, heart rate was found reduced during physical exertion, and recovery (that is, the slowing of heart rate back to the baseline) was delayed after the exertion among SARS-CoV-2 participants despite a similar distance travelled and ratings-of-perceived exertion to controls.

Women reporting shortness of breath, or joint/muscle aches, and at the time of testing achieved a lower proportion of predicted six-minute walk test distance compared to controls as well as SARS-CoV-2 participants not actively experiencing such symptoms.

Furthermore, more abnormal heart rate responses were associated with a greater number of days experiencing shortness of breath at illness onset, and poorer ability for gas exchange in the lungs.

"Given the greater prevalence of age-related physical disability in women, as compared to men, our findings show that a targeted rehab programme might be especially useful to women and other groups affected by persistent Covid-19 symptoms – thus promoting recovery and minimising susceptibility for deteriorating physical condition," said Dr Stephen J. Carter from the varsity.