9 in 10 People Suffered Some Vision Loss in the COVID Pandemic: Report

"With the third wave, we are seeing a similar pattern from the past, as patient visits, especially amongst elders, have dropped by nearly 50 percent. Since the retina cannot be replaced, missing an injection, or treatment follow ups, can magnify the eye disease," Dudani said.

Doctors also encouraged patients to take up teleconsultations.

There are vision tests that one can undertake sitting at home, whose reports can be sent to the doctor for examination and further intervention.