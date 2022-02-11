Sudden Rise In Cases of Omicron in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's progressive tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 78,29,633 so far.
After lying low for a week, Omicron suddenly returned to Maharashtra with 121 cases reported from various districts, even as COVID-19 cases remained under control with a drop in active cases, health officials said on Thursday, 10 February.
The state had reported 113 Omicron infections on 2 February, and now with a lull of a week, the variant has again cropped up with 121 cases, raising concerns among health officials.
Now, the state has notched up a total of 3,455 Omicron cases of which 2,291 have been cured and discharged, while 8,081 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, and the test results of 902 are awaited.
The state on Thursday,10 February, recorded 6,248 new COVID-19 infections with 45 fatalities, besides 70,150 active cases, while 553,175 remain in home isolation and another 2,386 are in institutional quarantine.
The state's progressive tally of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 78,29,633 plus 143,292 deaths so far.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture have been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.