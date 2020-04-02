Maha to Conduct Rapid Blood Tests for Early COVID-19 Detection

Our immune system produces antibodies to neutralise the viruses in the body. These antibodies remain present for some time inside us - even after the infection generated by the virus is completely gone. This helps the doctors detect older cases of COVID-19. It is worth noting that if samples are collected early, antibody test can fail to detect the virus.

Earlier, in a guideline related to antibody kit, ICMR said, "Positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection."

It further said, "these tests are not recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.”