More than 50% of COVID-19 Cases Between 0-40 Age Group: Govt
Today, the number of COVID-19 cases in India saw their biggest jump yet. On Saturday, 4 April, 601 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases stands to 2,650.
While the country and it’s citizens are taking the virus more seriously as the days progress, most of us still believe that young people can escape unscathed.
Today’s press brief from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR may prove otherwise.
The government’s data so far reveals the age break-up of COVID-19 cases:
- 9% between 0-20 yrs
- 42% between 21 to 40 yrs
- 33% between 41 to 60 yrs
- 17% above 60 yrs
The largest group to be infected so far seemed to be between the 21 to 40 age group.
However, it’s important to match these against our population’s age distribution - we are a young country, with a majority under 60.
Besides, the data only reveals who has contracted the disease, and does not give any insights into details of the severity of the cases or death rates among these.
So far, most of the COVID-19 deaths have been among the elderly population or those with co-morbidities that make them immunocompromised and more vulnerable.
The data does show that people below 60 need to take hygiene and precautionary measures seriously.
The government also reported that there are currently 58 critical cases out of the 2650. These critical ones are mostly from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)