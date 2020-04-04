More than 50%  of COVID-19 Cases Between 0-40 Age Group: Govt

Today, the number of COVID-19 cases in India saw their biggest jump yet. On Saturday, 4 April, 601 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases stands to 2,650.

While the country and it’s citizens are taking the virus more seriously as the days progress, most of us still believe that young people can escape unscathed.

Today’s press brief from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR may prove otherwise.

The government’s data so far reveals the age break-up of COVID-19 cases:

9% between 0-20 yrs

42% between 21 to 40 yrs

33% between 41 to 60 yrs

17% above 60 yrs

The largest group to be infected so far seemed to be between the 21 to 40 age group.

However, it’s important to match these against our population’s age distribution - we are a young country, with a majority under 60.

Besides, the data only reveals who has contracted the disease, and does not give any insights into details of the severity of the cases or death rates among these.