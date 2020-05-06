Mumbai Is Coronavirus Hotbed With Near 10k Cases; What Lies Ahead?

Many reports suggested that Mumbai still doesn't have enough ICU beds to accommodate all the patients. In the event that the lockdown is lifted, hospitals might not be prepared with all the required healthcare facilities including beds, nurses, ambulance, etc.

The data for how many beds were included during the lockdown period is not available.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Dr Sanjay Oak who heads the COVID-19 task force saying, "We definitely need more ICU beds and the aim is to develop 500 ICU beds in the next few days. We need more and more doctors and nurses to treat critical care patients."

Another recent report also shows that Mumbai is preparing for a bigger eventuality by putting isolation beds in places such as Mahalakshmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, MMRDA grounds, etc.

While talking to FIT, Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust/ India DBT Alliance had suggested that local authorities of a town or city must come up with local models as population density is different in each part of the country.

"Decisions about continuing lockdown, lifting it, etc should depend on the local data and local planning. It can't be guided by Health ministry sitting in Delhi", he added.