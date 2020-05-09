Nearly All Recovered COVID-19 Patients Produce Antibodies: Study

A recent study has found that all patients who recover from COVID-19 eventually produce antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the research looked at 285 patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19 illness in China and concluded that within 19 days of the infection, each and every one of them had developed antibodies that may protect them from reinfection.

These results could have important implications for our understanding of reinfection and immunity with regards to the disease that has affected nearly 4,000,000 people globally.