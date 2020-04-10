Don’t Abandon Your Pets! No Link That Animals Transfer COVID-19

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations is India’s apex animal rights body. Mehrotra urged people to try and help the stray animals near your house and care for pets who may feel stifled in the lockdown by doing the following:

Keeping water bowls outside your houses for the animals and birds

Leaving food in designated areas for street animals

Coordinating with other residents to ensure animals in their localities don’t go hungry

Maintaining the hygiene of companion animals and pets kept indoors

Ensuring any animals housed are kept mentally stimulated through indoor play, games etc. if they aren’t permitted to go on their daily walks

Plus, if you’re wondering how to help or face uncooperative housing societies, its best to connect with other people and organisations in the animal welfare space for support. Mehrotra suggests that we can “speak to local authorities or animal welfare organisations for assistance as they will have access to the right information and aid in such times.”

During the tense, uncertain times of the lockdown, there has been a rising mental health crisis too.

Animal rights organisations, and much research, point to the fact that in animals are great for our mental health - and are especially helpful during this time of stress.

Even just 10 minutes of interaction with cats and dogs produce a significant reduction in cortisol, a major stress hormone. Animals, especially dogs and cats can, therefore, help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and ease loneliness.

Studies show that dog ownership is associated with reduced cardiac and all-cause mortality,” says Glenn N.Levine, Chair of the writing group of the American Heart Association’s scientific statement on pet ownership. This makes keeping pets the healthier choice!