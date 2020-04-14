‘No Meds, No Hospital Visits’, TB Patients Face Brunt of COVID-19

"I have not been able to find Kanamycin - an injection used for TB treatment - in absence of which I can feel my symptoms surfacing again. Every time I take oral medicines, I puke immediately."

Kavita Kumari, from a small town in Jharkhand, made a visit to the medical store when she wanted to buy medicines for herself and her father, both TB patients, only to hear a rejection.

She says that she worries about her father because of his age. She hasn't been able to take her father to the hospital and fears his symptoms also match those of COVID-19 patients.

"Two people can't travel together in my town during the lockdown. Since this is a rural place, the restrictions imposed are strict.", She tells FIT.