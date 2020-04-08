'No Salary Cuts for Doctors & Staffs Amid COVID-19': Centre to SC

Centre on Wednesday, 8 April assured the Supreme Court that there will be no salary cuts for government hospital doctors and staff workers.

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, via video conferencing, heard three petitions related to facilities and protective gear for healthcare workers and doctors amid COVID-19 crisis.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that doctors and healthcare professionals are "corona warriors" and government is ensuring their protection and safety along with their family members.

While denying reports about salary cut of doctors and staffs of hospitals, he said the Centre would write to all the states that no salary should be deducted for purchase of PPEs and masks.