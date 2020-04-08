'No Salary Cuts for Doctors & Staffs Amid COVID-19': Centre to SC
Centre on Wednesday, 8 April assured the Supreme Court that there will be no salary cuts for government hospital doctors and staff workers.
A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, via video conferencing, heard three petitions related to facilities and protective gear for healthcare workers and doctors amid COVID-19 crisis.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that doctors and healthcare professionals are "corona warriors" and government is ensuring their protection and safety along with their family members.
While denying reports about salary cut of doctors and staffs of hospitals, he said the Centre would write to all the states that no salary should be deducted for purchase of PPEs and masks.
The bench was also informed by the Centre that PPE kits and other requisite things are being arranged and it is taking steps in this regard.
"The government and police will walk extra mile to protect doctors," Mehta said and added that to ensure safety of family members, doctors are being housed in hotels also.
During the hearing, the bench observed, "Why do you not create a mechanism at district level where nodal officers can be appointed to get suggestions from all persons?".
Responding to the query, Mehta said that they have a central control room which has officials from ministries of health, home and Ayush.
He said such control rooms are also there at state level and they are dealing with calls having suggestions and complaints.
"They (doctors and healthcare professionals) are warriors. They have to be protected," the bench observed. It further said,
(With inputs from PTI)
