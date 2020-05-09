No Test Before Discharge for Mild, Moderate COVID-19 Cases: Govt

The Union Health ministry issued revised guidelines for discharge of COVID-19 patients in India on Saturday, 9 May, which stated that mild and presymptomatic patients could get discharged without an RT-PCR test, after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.

For moderate cases, if fever is resolved within three days and no oxygen support is needed, the patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset. For those whose symptoms persist and oxygen therapy is required, discharge is only permitted after clinical symptoms have been resolved and oxygen saturation maintained for three consecutive days.

In these cases, again, there is no need for an RT-PCR test once the symptoms have been resolved. After discharge, the patients will have to follow home isolation for 7 days.