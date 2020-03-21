Not Enough Data to Say Community Transmission: Govt on COVID-10

To explain further, the government added, “Testing should not be about confidence-building, we will resort to increased testing only when ICMR changes its protocols and on expert physicians advise. Currently, we are only focussing on contact testing.”

He added that this was not a simple task, and that since India has not reached stage 3 yet officially it was adequate.

“Our goal currently is to reduce the chain of transmission. Yesterday, we traced 6000 close contacts as we are focussing on local transmission (stage 2). Today, the number is 7000 and it is increasing daily.”