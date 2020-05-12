Nurses Day 2020: Watch the Stories of Real Life COVID-19 Heroes

While all healthcare workers deserve mention for their efforts nurses are often 'invisible' even though they are the ones spending the most time with patients.

This Nurses Day falls in the middle of a pandemic, and globally, nurses are getting the recognition they deserve.

“It’s really stressful now, we are stressed physically, mentally. And we have a heavy schedule the whole day,” says Shefali Mallik, a senior nursing officer, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Gouri Shinde, a senior staff nurse at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital adds that what makes it all worthwhile is when her patients recover. “The most enjoyable moment of my job is when my patients are coming COVID-19 negative, and they are going happily and satisfied to their home.”

Watch more on how a COVID-19 nurse in India spends her day, what her struggles are, and what makes the tough times worth it.