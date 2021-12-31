Delhi Records 1,313 New COVID Cases, Highest Since 26 May: Report
The number of active COVID cases in Delhi has crossed the 3,000 mark.
Delhi on Thursday, 30 December, reported 1,313 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day number since 26 May when the tally was 1,491, but no death was reported, as per the Health Department bulletin.
Meanwhile, the COVID infection in the city has crossed 1 percent and currently stands at 1.73 percent, the highest in last seven months.
According to the Delhi Health department, the city had recorded 1.93 percent positivity rate on 26 May.
With the new cases, the cumulative total has risen to 14,46,415, while the death toll remains at 25,107.
The number of active COVID cases have crossed the 3,000 mark and stands at 3,081, highest since 14 June when there were 3,226 active cases.
The capital has, so far, detected 263 cases of new COVID variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.
With a 98.05 percent COVID recovery rate, the active COVID cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.21 percent and the death rate stands at 1.74 percent.
With 423 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,18,227. A total of 1,560 COVID patients are being treated in home isolation at present.
The number of COVID containment zones has risen to 645.
Meanwhile, a total of 75,953 new tests -- 68,590 RT-PCR and 7,363 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,26,51,345.
Out of 1,50,922 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 60,586 were first doses and 90,336 second doses.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,60,70,013 according to the health bulletin.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.