FAQ: What to Do If You Test COVID Positive? What Medicines Should You Take?

Sore throat is one of the major symptoms of Omicron. If one is suffering from severe sore throat, symptomatic COVID-19 treatment is recommended.

If one has symptoms such has fever and severe cough with no phlegm, take cough relief medicines.

If one has cough with white phlegm and no bacterial infection, then there is no need of antibiotics. To get rid of dry cough, gargling with warm water is helpful.

These are all the symptomatic treatments. Along with these, take rest, hydrate and remain in isolation.