Omicron COVID Variant Now in Community Transmission: INSACOG Report

Dr Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna, said: "Omicron has already achieved peak in many of the states in India and they are on the path of recovery. India being a large country has always witnessed variation in the COVID statistics in different states. We have already seen the different timing of peak of 1st and 2nd wave in different states and 3rd wave is not an exception."

He added that unlike Delta wave, we are not expecting the fourth stage of pandemic for Omicron in view of affecting upper respiratory tract only.

"Prevention with vaccination and maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene will be our best stand to fight COVID," he said.

