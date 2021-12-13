30% of Omicron Cases in US Had Received COVID Vaccine Boosters: CDC

"The clinical severity of infection with the Omicron variant will become better understood as additional cases are identified and investigated."

From 13 August to 19 November, 18.7 million older adults have received a booster or additional primary dose of COVID in the US, revealed the CDC report.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the variant is spread to 63 countries.

The UN health agency said that based on current limited evidence "Omicron appears to have a growth advantage over Delta".