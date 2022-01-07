Omicron COVID Variant is Also Causing Hospitalisations and Deaths: WHO

While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild' as just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, 6 January.

In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world, he stressed.