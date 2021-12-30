Cambridge COVID-19 Tracker Warns India of a “Short-lived” Third Wave

The rapid spread of Omicron infection has contributed to the total tally of COVID infection in India.

The country's overall COVID cases tally crossed the 9,000-mark on Wednesday, 29 December, and currently stands at 9,195 cases. However, the overall tally has been around 7,000 in the last week.

According to the Union Health Ministry update, the Omicron infection has so far spread into 21 states and Union Territories.