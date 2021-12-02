2 Cases of Omicron COVID Variant Detected in India: What We Know

2 cases of the new COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron have been confirmed in India by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, 2 December, reported NDTV.

The two patients have been identified as two men from Karnataka, aged 46 and 66. Nothing more is known about them, and according to the health ministry, their identities will be protected for the sake of their privacy.

Here's a quick run down of what we know about the Omicron variant, and if it's a cause for alarm.