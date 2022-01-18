Can You Get Infected with Omicron COVID variant Twice?

Omicron has more than 30 mutations on its spike proteins, helping it to escape immunity. That is why it is infecting people who were previously having antibodies as well.

"However, there is no understanding if Omicron infection would happen again in these people, or not; that remains to be studied and seen," Pandit, who is also a member of National and Maharashtra's COVID-19 Taskforce, told IANS.

"We should not be speculating if such re-infection would happen or not. I haven't seen any case as such of a patient with Omicron getting re-infected with another Omicron infection, neither has been reported anywhere in the medical journals and medical literature yet," he said.