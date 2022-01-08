Video | Omicron COVID-19 Variant Symptoms & Treatment: What to Know

With the COVID-19 cases once again soaring in the country, so are concerns surrounding the new COVID-19 variant of Concern, Omicron.

How does Omicron compare to the Delta Variant?

Is it really milder than Delta?

Are there any new symptoms associated with Omicron?

What treatment options and drugs work against the variant and which don't?

Dr Pinank Pandya, Senior intensivist at Jaslok Hospital, joins FIT to answer these questions and help shed some light on what the situation is looking like in the hospitals.