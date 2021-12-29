Omicron Infection Could Boost Immunity Against Delta: Study

"Comparing Omicron and Delta neutralisation showed that vaccinated participants were able to mount a better neutralising response against Delta virus, while the response in unvaccinated participants was more variable," Sigal added.

While emerging data indicates that Omicron, at this time in the pandemic, is less pathogenic than Delta, the study outcome may have positive implications in terms of decreasing the COVID-19 burden of severe disease, he noted.

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in November 2021 in South Africa and Botswana, has been shown by us and others to have extensive but incomplete escape from immunity elicited by vaccines and previous infection, with boosted individuals showing effective neutralisation, even though vaccine and booster efficacy may wane over time.