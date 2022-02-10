Why Is Omicron Less Severe Among The Vaccinated?

Before the emergence of Omicron, a separate study led by Duraes-Carvalho described several mutations shared by a number of variants.

The group analysed more than 200,000 genomes of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses.

In the paper published on the preprint and not yet peer-reviewed, the team found identical mutations in different strains, which could serve as targets for future vaccines.