Telangana Records Two New Omicron Cases on Friday: Report

The director said a woman who came from the UK airport had tested negative for COVID-19 at the airport and she had gone to Hanamkonda, where she was under home quarantine.

The second test conducted after a week found her to be positive for COVID and her samples were sent for genome sequencing. The result confirmed that she is infected by Omicron.

The official clarified that no indigenous case of Omicron was reported in Telangana and said people need not panic.