COVID-19: One More Positive Case in Noida Housing Society

No one will be allowed to enter or exit the society. There will be a door-to-door checking over a period of two days. Along with the society, the village opposite has also been sealed.

This is Noida's 7th positive case. Earlier three housing societies have had COVID-19 positive cases, in sectors 74, 78 and 100. Overall tally in Uttar Pradesh is currently at 33 with 8 cases reported in Noida earlier.

The city, and district Gautam Budh Nagar is under a lockdown til 26th March, post which the state will review the situation.