COVID-19: One More Positive Case in Noida Housing Society
Another coronavirus positive case has been reported from a housing society in Sector 137, Noida on March 24. The society has been sealed of a couple of days for cleaning and sanitisation work, said the Noida Chief Medical Officer. From what is known so far, the person had travelled from abroad. His contact tracing has begun and family members are being quarantined.
No one will be allowed to enter or exit the society. There will be a door-to-door checking over a period of two days. Along with the society, the village opposite has also been sealed.
This is Noida's 7th positive case. Earlier three housing societies have had COVID-19 positive cases, in sectors 74, 78 and 100. Overall tally in Uttar Pradesh is currently at 33 with 8 cases reported in Noida earlier.
The city, and district Gautam Budh Nagar is under a lockdown til 26th March, post which the state will review the situation.
