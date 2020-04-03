One More Dies in Gujarat Due to Coronavirus; Toll Reaches 8
A 78-year-old man died due to coronavirus on Friday, 3 April morning, taking the death toll in Gujarat to eight, said officials.
The elderly patient was a native of Panchmahal district and admitted to a government hospital in Vadodara, where he died in the wee hours, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.
Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95, said officials on Friday.
All the new cases, recorded during the last 24 hours, were reported from Ahmedabad.
They included a seven-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.
