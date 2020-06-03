As the total coronavirus case count of India crosses 2 lakh according to data from the health ministry, worries about the virus have increased.With India slowly stepping out of its 4 Lockdowns, many fear that we will not be able to maintain physical distancing and will see a drastic increase in cases. While the case increase may be unpredictable, one Indian is fighting back to demand more accessible information on the disease.Mishka Singh started a petition on Change.org to demand the creation of an all-India centralised online database of available hospitals and beds on the site of the union health ministry.“As of date, there is no centralized information available online which gives us information on access to hospitals in case someone is showing any symptoms,” reads the petition. But clarity of information can help.‘Crisis Waiting to Happen’: Can Mumbai Handle COVID-19 & Monsoons?Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on 30 May that he will soon launch a mobile app for people to give information about bed availability in hospitals across Delhi.This petition aims to expand the scope and calls for an all-India database. As cases rise, the need for accurate information for patients will be crucial in helping them reach the right hospitals.It calls for state, city and district-wise list of names of hospitals that are equipped for handling COVID positive patients.From the Frontlines: On Surveillance Duty at a Mumbai COVID Camp