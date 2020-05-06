ICMR to Conduct Trials For Plasma Therapy in 21 Hospitals: Govt

All over the world, researchers and healthcare professionals are scrambling to find a way to slow down the novel coronavirus.

On 20 April, a critical COVID-19 patient in Delhi's max hospital requested to be put on the experimental plasma treatment therapy and showed promising results.

He was shortly weaned off from ventilator support. A few days later, on april 26, he had recovered completely and the 49-year-old patient was discharged.

However, on April 29, in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, a 53-year-old COVID-19 patient, the first in the state to undergo the experimental plasma treatment passed away.

Just a day before, on 28 April, the union health ministry said that plasma treatment was not a proven therapy or treatment option for COVID-19.

What is this experimental treatment and is there hope to be found in it?