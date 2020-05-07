Rash, Sweat, Bruises: Wearing PPE for Hours Causing Skin Infection

"Soaked skin combined with pressure increased friction coefficient between the PPE and skin, and when masks and goggles were removed quickly, skin tear was ready to happen," says a study, indicating what doctors go through everyday while wearing PPEs for hours on duty.

In our battle against COVID-19, the availability of good quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become a major area of concern - and for good reason. Doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals working in clinics and hospitals heavily depend on the safety gear to minimise the risk of getting infected themselves while they treat patients.

But ensuring the availability of the equipment is only the first hurdle. Wearing the PPEs and spending hours after hours in layers of masks, gloves, hooded caps, face shields, goggles, gowns, shoe covers and towels - all that the kit comprises of - can be exhausting, tiresome and extremely uncomfortable.

Many doctors have taken to social media to share pictures of themselves after removing the PPEs, with marks, acne, redness and even bruises all over their faces.