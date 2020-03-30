PPEs, Masks: How Protected Are India's Frontline Medics?

Personal Protection Equipment and PPEs become essential shield for our frontline medics who go into the battle against COVID-19. According to an Invest India report, accessed by news agency Reuters, India is woefully short on supply. In response to repeated questions on how many masks, PPEs and ventilators does India really have, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has finally shared some data.

This comes after the Invest India report indicated India needs 38 million masks and 6.2 million pieces of PPEs. At present, it has 9 million masks and 800,000 pieces of PPEs available.

The document had covered only 7 states, so the demand is likely to go up.

This is where India stands when it comes to protecting our frontline medics: