COVID-19: Study Finds Smokers Less Likely to Suffer; Doctors Wary

A preliminary study by French researchers left the medical community baffled when it found that smokers may be 80 percent less likely to catch COVID-19 than non-smokers of the same age and sex.

Analyzing public health data, the scientists concluded that out of the 482 patients who visited Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris between February 28th and April 9th, merely 5 percent were daily smokers, according to a report in The Economist.

The results come as a surprise and contradict multiple other studies and expert warnings which have cautioned against tobacco use and smoking, as FIT had earlier reported. The study researchers have also acknowledged the danger smoking poses to health, making further inquiry into the findings extremely necessary.

As a follow-up to these results, the researchers will be initiating trials in the next three weeks by offering nicotine patches to patients (400), front-line workers (1500 health professionals) and ordinary citizens, who will then be compared with control groups given a placebo.