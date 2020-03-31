Punjab-Born British MP Virendra Sharma Shares COVID-19 Experience

Indian born, British Labour MP, Virendra Sharma, recently shared his experience dealing with COVID-19, a pandemic that has enveloped the whole world with anxiety and fear.

He confirmed that he was tested positive for coronavirus at Hillingdon Hospital and had some trouble breathing.

"Following my light Coronavirus symptoms early last week, my condition deteriorated and I was hospitalised. I have now been discharged from hospital and I am recovering well at home", said Sharma sharing his story.

Sharma thanked both the hospital and NHS for "working so hard, and doing so much at this time of immense pressure".