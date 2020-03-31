Punjab-Born British MP Virendra Sharma Shares COVID-19 Experience
Indian born, British Labour MP, Virendra Sharma, recently shared his experience dealing with COVID-19, a pandemic that has enveloped the whole world with anxiety and fear.
He confirmed that he was tested positive for coronavirus at Hillingdon Hospital and had some trouble breathing.
"Following my light Coronavirus symptoms early last week, my condition deteriorated and I was hospitalised. I have now been discharged from hospital and I am recovering well at home", said Sharma sharing his story.
Sharma thanked both the hospital and NHS for "working so hard, and doing so much at this time of immense pressure".
Post his release from the hospital, Sharma is self-isolating at his home and following government and NHS' advice.
Virendra Sharma was born in Mandalhi in Punjab and was first elected as MP in the Ealing Southall by-election in 2007. He served as a councillor in Ealing for 25 years that includes a term as Mayor. He studied at the London School of Economics on a trade union scholarship.
Sharma also highlighted the paucity of PPE kits and urgeed people to help in whatever way they can.
He said:
Meanwhile, Sharma and his team were trying to help people stranded abroad. He said, "Many people also have friends and family stranded abroad, and this is very worrying for everyone involved. Please rest assured I have been liaising with the Foreign Office on this matter, and my staff continued to work on this while I was in hospital."
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)