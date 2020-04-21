‘Quarantine Constipation’: How Staying at Home Can Impact Your Gut

You are locked down in your home, you are trying to get that 20 minute exercise in the midst of all that house and office work, you are eating home cooked meals, and yet, somehow, your gut has taken a turn for the worse.

How exactly does this coronavirus lockdown affect the functioning of our digestive system and the gastrointestinal tract?

In conversation with FIT, Dr Avnish Seth, Director, Gastroenterology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, explains, “Quarantine constipation is a reality and a result of physical inactivity and stress. Movement of our intestine is a complex process affected by diet, exercise, stress and systemic disease.”

Let’s break it down.