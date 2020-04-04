Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Develops Antibody Test Kits

A few weeks after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invited tenders for 5-Lakh antibody testing kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19, The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram has developed a rapid antibody test kit, which will be validated by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, The News Minute reported.

Dr Radhakrishnan of the RGCB, whose team has developed the kit said the preliminary testing has been done, the report said.