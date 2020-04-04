Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Develops Antibody Test Kits
A few weeks after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invited tenders for 5-Lakh antibody testing kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19, The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram has developed a rapid antibody test kit, which will be validated by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, The News Minute reported.
Dr Radhakrishnan of the RGCB, whose team has developed the kit said the preliminary testing has been done, the report said.
Earlier, on Thursday, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its interim advisory has recommended the use of the rapid antibody test in the country's coronavirus hotspots. The decision for the recommendation was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Task Force, formed to deal with the health crisis, held on Thursday.

The results of the antibody tests, similar to other blood tests, are available in 15-30 minutes. Presently the government uses the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests to detect coronavirus from samples of throat or nasal swab of people with symptoms or high-risk individuals who might have come in contact with positive patients.
(With inputs from The News Minute & PTI)
