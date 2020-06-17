According to some data, Delhi has only 20 percent ICU beds left in government hospitals. The situation is no better in private healthcare. As stories after stories of people dying while trying to get a bed in hospitals, flooded social media, on 4 June, Delhi government launched an app that listed out the COVID designated hospitals in the city (both government and private) and availability of ICU beds and isolation/general wards beds in each hospital. We decided to call up 10 of these hospitals, randomly chosen, to get the real picture. Watch our investigation below: