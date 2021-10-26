Can You Get Reinfected With COVID After 2 Vaccine Doses? Experts Explain

Recently, a study was published in the Medical Journal, Elsevier that followed the case study of a healthcare worker in India who caught COVID-19 for a second time after having had the infection once, and also being fully vaccinated.

This study, carried out by scientists in India, although an isolated case, is quite significant in that it throws up multiple questions about COVID reinfections, breakthroughs and what we know to be the combination that is said to elicit the strongest immune response.

What does this case study tell us about COVID reinfections? Does this mean the COVID virus is getting more virulent?

FIT speaks to the study's author, Dr Vinod Scaria, and renowned virologists Dr Gagandeep Kang and Dr Shahid Jameel for clarity on the matter.