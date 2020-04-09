Docs Association at AIIMS Bhopal Demand Action After 2 Assaulted

In a separate incident, two-woman resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted by their neighbor in the Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday night.

Similar to the Bhopal case, neighbors allegedly accused the women doctors of "spreading coronavirus".

A 42-year-old man was arrested in this case according to police.

“We have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbors," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.