Docs Association at AIIMS Bhopal Demand Action After 2 Assaulted
On Thursday, April 9, the Resident Doctors’ Association at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has written a letter to the Director of the institute in connection with "abusive behaviour and physical assault by policemen on resident on-duty doctors".
This comes a day after two PG residents from the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology were allegedly assaulted by police officials when they were on their way back home from the hospital duty.
In the letter, doctors' association says Dr Rituparna Jana and Dr Yuvraj Singh were returning to their home at around 7 pm when "few policemen tried to hit them with bamboo sticks and stopped their two-wheeler".
Calling the incident "outrageous" and "irresponsible", the association demand strict action "against perpetrators within a period of 24 hours".
RDA says,
In a separate incident, two-woman resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted by their neighbor in the Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday night.
Similar to the Bhopal case, neighbors allegedly accused the women doctors of "spreading coronavirus".
A 42-year-old man was arrested in this case according to police.
“We have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbors," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.